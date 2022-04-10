IPDC holds workshop for women entrepreneurs

IPDC Finance recently organised a workshop for women entrepreneurs, involved with 'Delivery Tiger'.

The development programme entitled 'Access to Finance: Challenge and Solutions for Women Entrepreneurs' took place in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, said a press release.

The workshop was arranged under the capacity development programme of 'IPDC Joyee'.

AKM Fahim Mashroor, founder and CEO of Delivery Tiger Limited, Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, head of SME, IPDC Finance Limited and Noushin Wadud Khan, in-charge, Women Entrepreneur loan 'Joyee', IPDC Finance Limited were present on the occasion.