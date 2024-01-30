IPDC Finance supported Library of Robotics & Mechatronics Engineering Department at DU inaugurated

The Library of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Dhaka, supported by IPDC Finance Limited, has been inaugurated.

The auspicious inauguration ceremony was honored by the presence of the Honorable Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. A. S. M. Maksud Kamal as the first-ever robotics department in Bangladesh opened its doors to innovation and education.

IPDC Finance, renowned for its steadfast belief in innovation and youth, always takes a pivotal role in shaping the nation's technological future within its scope. Supporting the robotics library is a testament to the brand's commitment to nurturing the minds that will drive Bangladesh into a new era of technological excellence.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. A. S. M. Maksud Kamal where he greatly appreciated the support from IPDC Finance in building this beautiful library. Professor Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, and the esteemed Chairperson of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, Dr. Sejuti Rahman along with senior faculties of various other departments reflected the collaborative spirit between academia and industry. IPDC Finance's Managing Director & acting CEO Rizwan Dawood Shams and other high-ranking officials, joined the celebration, emphasising the brand's genuine dedication to advancing education and innovation.

The library symbolizes not only a physical space filled with books and resources but a dynamic environment where creativity and technology converge. This partnership is a manifestation of IPDC's belief in the transformative power of education and its commitment to fostering a generation of forward-thinking individuals.