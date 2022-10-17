IPDC Finance signs MoU with Global Airport Assisting Services

IPDC Finance signed an MoU with Global Airport Assisting Services Limited at the head office of IPDC On 17 October.

As per the MoU, the priority customers of IPDC will receive priority service and special benefits from Global Airport Assisting Services, reads a press release.

Savrina Arifin, head of Retail Business, IPDC FInance; Khandkar Farhan Atif, CEO, Global Airport Assisting Services Limited and some other officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.

