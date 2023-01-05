IPDC Finance signs contract with Sylhet Strikers

IPDC Finance Limited has signed a contract with Sylhet Strikers as a partner of the cricket team participating in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was held on Wednesday (4 January) at Six Seasons Hotel, Gulshan.

During the signing IPDC Finance Limited MD and CEO Mominul Islam, Future Sports Bangladesh Limited Chairman and CEO Sarwar Chowdhury, Future Sports Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Helal Been Yousuf were present among others.