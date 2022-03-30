IPDC Finance publish financial performance report 2021 

Corporates

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

IPDC Finance publish financial performance report 2021 

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 06:54 pm
IPDC Finance publish financial performance report 2021 

IPDC Finance Limited has recently announced its financial and business performance in 2021 along with future plans in the company's annual investors' meet via an online session. 

The loan portfolio of IPDC has grown by 21.9% from the previous year, reads a press release. 

This growth has been possible due to the notable growth of SME and Emerging Corporate loan portfolios. 

In 2015, 79% contribution of the total loan portfolio came from Corporate loans whereas SME and Emerging Corporate loans and Retail loans contributed only 11% and 10% respectively. 

In 2021, the contribution from SME and Emerging Corporate loans has risen to 31%. For retail loans, the number is 22%. Considering the impact of SME loans and Retail loans on the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, special focus was given to these two products. 

In 2021, customer deposit of IPDC has grown by 17.3%. As per Mominul Islam, the growth of customer deposits is reducing dependency on Bank borrowing for fund collection. In 2018, bank dependency on the source of funds was 29%. 

It has come down to only 5% in 2021 whereas the contribution of customer deposits as a source of funds has gone up to 68%. In this period, IPDC's revenue has increased by 21.7%. 

Even after keeping an adequate amount as a provision, the company has earned a net profit of Tk881 million which is 24.9% more than the previous year. At the end of 2021, IPDC has ensured a contingency liquidity reserve of Tk1,340 million. 

At the end of the session IPDC Managing Director Mominul Islam said, "As we have just passed the 50-year landmark of our independence, IPDC reinstates its commitment to be a partner of the socio-economic development of the country as a financial intermediary."

IPDC Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

6h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

7h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

49m | Videos
Progress in peace talks in Turkey

Progress in peace talks in Turkey

54m | Videos
Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

1h | Videos
‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online