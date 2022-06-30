IPDC Finance partners with Navana Toyota on special auto loan campaign

Corporates

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 03:26 pm

IPDC Finance partners with Navana Toyota on special auto loan campaign

IPDC Finance Limited and Navana Toyota have jointly launched a special auto loan campaign.

Under the month-long campaign, customers will receive up to 85% loan coverage, six-year EMI facility and swift loan processing services through IPDC Auto Loan for purchases of Toyota cars.

In addition, Toyota is offering special discounts to customers who purchase cars through IPDC Auto Loans during the campaign.

The campaign will run until 27 July.

IPDC / Toyota

