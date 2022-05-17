IPDC Finance to participate in first-ever NBFI fair

IPDC Finance has announced that it will be participating in the country's very first NBFI Fair, which is being organised by Bonik Barta and Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) on 18 May at the Ballroom of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

At the fair, IPDC Finance is bringing exciting gifts and lucrative offers on their products and services, said a press release.

Visitors can learn in detail about IPDC Finance and its services, create on-spot deposit account(s) and take loans at a lucrative rate.

The event will start from 10 am till 6pm and will be open for all.

Visitors to the fair can also participate in a raffle draw to win exciting prizes such as motorcycles, smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances, and more.