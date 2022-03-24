IPDC Finance organises ‘SME Summit’

IPDC Finance has arranged "SME Summit" to review the company's performance in SME financing in 2021 at Basecamp in Gazipur.

The organisation rewarded the best performers of 2021 and discussed targets and strategies for 2022 and 2023, said a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Mominul Islam, Additional Managing Director and Head of Business Finance Rizwan Dawood Shams, Head of SME Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman and other high officials of the company were present at the occasion.