IPDC Finance onboards Tamim Iqbal as brand ambassador

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has been announced as the brand ambassador of IPDC Finance

Tamim will be the brand ambassador of IPDC starting from 10 Aug 2021 till 31 Oct 2022. Recently a contract in this connection was signed between IPDC and Tamim Iqbal in the capital, said a press release.

Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO expressed the company's vision to be the most passionate financial brand in the country, with its realigned focus on youth, women, and the underserved.

"Over the time, Tamim Iqbal has displayed remarkable ardor for his country and established himself as the go-to guy for the tigers. We believe this association will further strengthen the trust of our customers in our capability to offer them nothing less than extraordinary service," he added.

Tamim Iqbal stated his contentment with IPDC's approach to business and customer management. He said, "As a brand ambassador, I am accountable for every endorsement I make. The pressure is stronger when it is associated with the financial choices of the people. IPDC, with its proven record of being one of the fastest, strongest yet customer-centric institutions, the decision came easy."

In the previous month, IPDC also extended its partnership with Narail Express Foundation, founded by Former Bangladesh ODI team Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.