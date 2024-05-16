IPDC Finance Limited conducts virtual Annual General Meeting

On May 16, 2024, IPDC Finance Limited held its 42nd Annual General Meeting virtually.

he meeting, attended by a notable number of shareholders, was chaired by Ariful Islam, Chairman of IPDC. Among the attendees were Mr. Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of the company; Barrister Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary, Head of Legal Affairs, and Head of Brand & Corporate Communication (Acting), Fahmida Khan, Chief Financial Officer of IPDC along with other senior executives.

Additionally, directors representing the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, BRAC, Bluechip Securities Limited, Ayesha Abed Foundation also participated in the meeting.

During this session, the audited financial statements for the year 2023 were approved. Furthermore, a decision was made to distribute a total dividend of 10% for the year 2023, comprising 5% cash dividend and 5% bonus shares. Additionally, the decision to add 'PLC' to IPDC Finance Limited's name was approved. Chairman Ariful Islam extended gratitude to all attendees and officially concluded the meeting.