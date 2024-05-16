IPDC Finance Limited conducts virtual Annual General Meeting

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:17 pm

IPDC Finance Limited conducts virtual Annual General Meeting

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 10:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On May 16, 2024, IPDC Finance Limited held its 42nd Annual General Meeting virtually.

he meeting, attended by a notable number of shareholders, was chaired by Ariful Islam, Chairman of IPDC. Among the attendees were Mr. Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of the company; Barrister Samiul Hashim, Company Secretary, Head of Legal Affairs, and Head of Brand & Corporate Communication (Acting), Fahmida Khan, Chief Financial Officer of IPDC along with other senior executives.

Additionally, directors representing the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, BRAC, Bluechip Securities Limited, Ayesha Abed Foundation also participated in the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this session, the audited financial statements for the year 2023 were approved. Furthermore, a decision was made to distribute a total dividend of 10% for the year 2023, comprising 5% cash dividend and 5% bonus shares. Additionally, the decision to add 'PLC' to IPDC Finance Limited's name was approved. Chairman Ariful Islam extended gratitude to all attendees and officially concluded the meeting.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

9h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

9h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

10h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15m | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

2h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

1h | Videos