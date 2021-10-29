IPDC Finance launches ‘IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan’ branded microbus 

Corporates

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 02:48 pm

Related News

IPDC Finance launches ‘IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan’ branded microbus 

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 02:48 pm
IPDC Finance launches ‘IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan’ branded microbus 

IPDC Finance has started an awareness generating activation in which an 'IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan' branded microbus will move around different districts of Bangladesh and to inform people about necessary details regarding taking home loan. 

The activation has been inaugurated by the Managing Director & CEO of IPDC Mominul Islam at the head office of the company recently, reads a press release. 

During the inauguration, the Additional Managing Director of IPDC Rizwan Dawood Shams and the Head of Retail Business Savrina Arifin were present among others.  

More details about the initiative can be found in the Facebook page of IPDC Finance.    
 

IPDC Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

21h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

21h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

21h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun