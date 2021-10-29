IPDC Finance launches ‘IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan’ branded microbus 

IPDC Finance has started an awareness generating activation in which an 'IPDC Bhalo Basha Loan' branded microbus will move around different districts of Bangladesh and to inform people about necessary details regarding taking home loan.

The activation has been inaugurated by the Managing Director & CEO of IPDC Mominul Islam at the head office of the company recently, reads a press release.

During the inauguration, the Additional Managing Director of IPDC Rizwan Dawood Shams and the Head of Retail Business Savrina Arifin were present among others.

More details about the initiative can be found in the Facebook page of IPDC Finance.

