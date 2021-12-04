IPDC Finance introduces app-based cardless EMI facility

IPDC Finance has announced the beta launch of the first ever cardless 0% EMI facility in Bangladesh to purchase home appliances and electronic devices.

This service will be available at designated outlets of Rangs for salaried employees for purchases valued up to Tk2 lakh.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Ltd; and Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman, executive director of Rangs Industries Ltd, inaugurated the B2B application of 'IPDC EZ' at Rangs E-mart Outlet located at Gulshan on 2 December, said a press reloease.

From IPDC, Rizwan Dawood Shams, additional managing director; Savrina Arifin, head of Retail Business; and Ishtiaque Shahriar, head of Products and Marketing; and from Rangs, Samir Muhammad Saleh, GM, Sales & Service; Saleh Ahammed, head of Finance and Golam Azam Khan, AGM, Brand-Product were also present among others at the launching event.

IPDC Managing Director Mominul Islam said, "IPDC has always given special priority to innovation in order to ensure best customer service. We believe IPDC EZ is one such innovation that will open a new dimension in improving the standard of living for the Bangladeshi consumers. We feel even more inspired to have a renowned organisation like Rangs beside us in our journey to make IPDC EZ a success."



The EMI facility operates fully on an app-based digital platform to enable easy, fast and affordable service and delivery for EZ clients. Salaried employees with a minimum monthly net income of Tk20,000 can apply for this facility to receive EZ credit limit with a maximum tenure of 18 months.

The end-to-end digital solution requires minimum manual intervention and lets IPDC Finance issue credit limit approvals just within three working days.

With IPDC EZ, the clients can make instant purchases of TV, smartphone, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave over, water purifier, travel packages and more from more than three hundred outlets and several e-commerce platforms and make payments later as tailored to their needs.