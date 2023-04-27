IPDC Finance holds 41st AGM

IPDC Finance holds 41st AGM

The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IPDC Finance Ltd was held through a video conferencing on Thursday at 11 am.

Md Kazi Mahmud Sattar, chairman of the organisation presided over the meeting attended by a large number of shareholders, reads a press release.

The attendees also included other directors who were nominated by BRAC, Ayesha Abed Foundation, RSA Capital Limited, Bluechip Securities Limited and Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh.

The meeting was also attended by Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO; Barrister Samiul Hashim, company secretary & head of Legal Affairs; Fahmida Khan, chief financial officer; and other senior officials of the Management Committee of IPDC Finance Ltd. 

IPDC Finance Ltd's declaration of a 10% cash dividend for the year 2022, has been approved by the shareholders in the 41st AGM. 
 

