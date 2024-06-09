IPDC Finance commemorates World Environment Day 2024 with nationwide tree plantation drive

IPDC Finance observed World Environment Day 2024 by spearheading a nationwide tree plantation drive, which included distribution and plantation of various kinds of plants across Bangladesh.

This significant initiative reflects IPDC Finance's commitment to environmental sustainability and its dedication to fostering a greener and healthier Bangladesh, reads a press release.

IPDC Finance mobilized its extensive network of branches to ensure the successful implementation of this eco-friendly endeavor. The distribution and plantation activities took place across multiple locations, from urban centers to rural communities, illustrating the company's deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation and community well-being. The initiative featured a diverse selection of plants, ranging from fruit-bearing trees to medicinal species, chosen to enhance biodiversity and support local ecosystems. The drive saw active participation from IPDC Finance employees, local communities, and various stakeholders, fostering a sense of shared responsibility towards environmental stewardship.

Mr. Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance, expressed his pride in the company's efforts, stating, "As a responsible corporate entity, we recognize the importance of environmental sustainability in ensuring a prosperous future for our nation. Our tree plantation drive is a testament to our commitment to restoring and preserving Bangladesh's natural ecosystems. We are thrilled to see our employees and communities come together to make a tangible impact on our environment."

IPDC Finance's tree plantation drive on World Environment Day underscores its strategic vision of integrating sustainability into its core operations. This initiative complements the company's broader environmental policies and practices, which include promoting green financing, reducing carbon footprints, and supporting eco-friendly projects.