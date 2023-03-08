IPDC Finance celebrates Financial Literacy Day

IPDC Finance on Wednesday celebrated the Financial Literacy Day through various programmes including training, and engagement sessions on financial literacy across all its branches.

As part of the programme, IPDC organised sessions on Financial Literacy amongst underprivileged students at Jaago School at Banani, Dhaka and Ucchash School in Shonpocha Char, Bogura.

The training sessions focused on the importance of financial planning and savings to provide the students with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively.

Speaking about the occasion, Mominul Islam, MD & CEO of IPDC Finance said, "The goal is to increase awareness about the importance of financial literacy and how it can be practiced better. We also plan to host many other activities throughout the year for this purpose."

The Bangladesh Bank recently announced that the first Monday of every March is to be celebrated by all banks and financial institutions as Financial Literacy Day.