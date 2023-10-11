IPDC Finance arranges grand display of Ford Everest XLT

Corporates

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 06:28 pm

IPDC Finance arranges grand display of Ford Everest XLT

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a showcase of automotive excellence, IPDC Finance joined forces with M&U Motors Limited, sole authorised dealer of Ford Motor Company in Bangladesh, to display the Ford Everest XLT at a spectacular event for the customers held at the IPDC head office premise.

The two-day long event witnessed the convergence of key figures from both organizations, emphasizing a strategic partnership aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences to customers.

The Ford Everest XLT took center stage, captivating attendees with its distinctive features and mindblowing design.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, AMD, IPDC Finance; Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, Head of Sales at Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Head of Marketing at Ford Bangladesh were present among others in the arrangement.

The collaboration between IPDC Finance and Ford Bangladesh is a part of their shared commitment to delivering unique and high-quality offerings to customers.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

18m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World