IPDC Finance arranges grand display of Ford Everest XLT

In a showcase of automotive excellence, IPDC Finance joined forces with M&U Motors Limited, sole authorised dealer of Ford Motor Company in Bangladesh, to display the Ford Everest XLT at a spectacular event for the customers held at the IPDC head office premise.

The two-day long event witnessed the convergence of key figures from both organizations, emphasizing a strategic partnership aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences to customers.

The Ford Everest XLT took center stage, captivating attendees with its distinctive features and mindblowing design.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, AMD, IPDC Finance; Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, Head of Sales at Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Head of Marketing at Ford Bangladesh were present among others in the arrangement.

The collaboration between IPDC Finance and Ford Bangladesh is a part of their shared commitment to delivering unique and high-quality offerings to customers.