IPDC Finance approves 12% cash dividend in 40th AGM

IPDC Finance Limited approved a 12% cash dividend for the yearly evaluation of 2021 at its 40th annual general meeting (AGM) held on 17 April.

The annual cash dividend was approved by the shareholders at the meeting held virtually at 11am on Sunday, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by a large number of shareholders, presided by IPDC Finance Chairman Kazi Mahmood Sattar.

Among others, IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Company Secretary Samiul Hashim, Chief Financial Officer Fahmida Khan and other senior officials of the management committee of IPDC Finance Limited attended the AGM.

The attendees also included other directors who were nominated by BRAC, Ayesha Abed Foundation, Bluechip Securities Limited and the Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh.