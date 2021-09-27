IPDC Finance, Anwar Landmark sign MoU

IPDC Finance and Anwar Landmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam and Anwar Landmark's Managing Director Hossain Khaled signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the head office of IPDC Finance, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to avail various benefits from both the institutions, including a swift home loan service from IPDC for apartment purchase in various Anwar Landmark projects.

Among the attendees at the signing ceremony were Rizwan Dawood Shams, Head of Business Finance and Additional Managing Director, IPDC Finance; Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business at IPDC; Shahidul Islam, Head of Assets, IPDC; M Hoque Faishal, Sr GM, Sales and Marketing at Anwar Landmark; Mohammad Rakib Hossain, DGM, Sales and Marketing of Anwar Landmark, and others.