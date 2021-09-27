IPDC Finance, Anwar Landmark sign MoU

Corporates

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 06:03 pm

Related News

IPDC Finance, Anwar Landmark sign MoU

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 06:03 pm

IPDC Finance and Anwar Landmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Sunday. 

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam and Anwar Landmark's Managing Director Hossain Khaled signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the head office of IPDC Finance, reads a press release. 

Under the agreement, customers will be able to avail various benefits from both the institutions, including a swift home loan service from IPDC for apartment purchase in various Anwar Landmark projects. 

Among the attendees at the signing ceremony were Rizwan Dawood Shams, Head of Business Finance and Additional Managing Director, IPDC Finance; Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business at IPDC; Shahidul Islam, Head of Assets, IPDC; M Hoque Faishal, Sr GM, Sales and Marketing at Anwar Landmark; Mohammad Rakib Hossain, DGM, Sales and Marketing of Anwar Landmark, and others.

IPDC Finance / Anwar Landmark

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

48m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

53m | Videos
Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

58m | Videos
Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec