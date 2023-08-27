IPDC EZ wins Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023

IPDC EZ, a groundbreaking app by IPDC Finance, has been declared the winner of the Fintech Innovation of the Year (NBFI) category in the prestigious Bangladesh Fintech Award 2023.

The category represents the most innovative use of technology that has a significant impact on product and service dimensions of Non-Banking Financial Institutions, reads a press release.

Besides, the Fintech Innovation category, IPDC EZ has earned an Honorable Mention in the Digital Lending category.

IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam received the award from the Chief Guest Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), at an award ceremony held recently at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

The Fintech Innovation category recognises IPDC EZ as an app that is transforming the consumer finance landscape and creating a profound impact on planned purchases.

At the heart of IPDC EZ is the revolutionary 'Buy Now, Pay Later' concept. By offering a cardless 0% EMI facility, IPDC EZ empowers consumers to make essential purchases like electronic products, home appliances, furniture, and travel packages without the need for a credit card. This innovation has not only elevated living standards by providing access to electronics, furniture, and home appliances but has also brought in more customers to whom IPDC can offer their general services as well.

Bangladesh Fintech Award recognises the organisations and initiatives that are driving the financial industry to become more inclusive and modern through Fintech. IPDC EZ stood out for its visionary approach to addressing a critical gap in the market – the absence of an accessible and convenient financing option for planned purchases.

Mominul Islam, the managing director & CEO of IPDC said, "IPDC has always been striving to contribute to the improvement of the living standard of our people with technological innovation. As Bangladesh is moving forward to become a 'Smart Bangladesh', it is the demand of time to align with the pace by bringing in relevant financial services.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to redefining financial services and making a meaningful difference in the lives of Bangladesh's population. IPDC EZ is more than just an app – it's a transformational idea that empowers households, fuels economic growth, and reshapes the consumer finance landscape. We are honoured to receive this recognition and will continue to drive positive change in the industry."

Previously, IPDC Finance was recognised by Bangladesh Fintech Award 2021 edition for IPDC Dana, a platform that has made significant progress in including small retailers of the country under the financial channel.