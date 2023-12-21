IPDC EZ onboards Navana Furniture as a partner

IPDC EZ, the cardless EMI facility by IPDC Finance to purchase consumer products, has entered into an MoU with Navana Furniture, a prominent name in the furniture industry, to provide enhanced financial benefits to their customers.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, customers of IPDC EZ will now have the opportunity to purchase Navana Furniture products with a 0% EMI for up to 12 months, reads a press release.

This strategic collaboration aims to make high-quality furniture more accessible to a broader customer base by easing the financial burden through flexible payment options.

Hasan Shariful Islam, Head of Sales & Partnership, IPDC EZ; Hasnaine Amin Niloy, Key Account Manager, IPDC EZ; Yamin Rikhu, Chief Operating Officer, Navana Furniture; Md. Ruhul Amin, Head of Dealer Operation, Navana Furniture; Md. Manik Dewan, Head of Corporate Sales, Navana Furniture; Abdul Hai Sajit, Head of Retail Sales, Navana Furniture and some other representatives.

The 0% interest for up to 12 months on EMI will be applicable on a wide range of Navana Furniture products, providing customers with the flexibility to choose from an array of options that suit their preferences and requirements.