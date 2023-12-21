IPDC EZ onboards Navana Furniture as a partner

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

IPDC EZ onboards Navana Furniture as a partner

Press Release
21 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 05:07 pm
IPDC EZ onboards Navana Furniture as a partner

IPDC EZ, the cardless EMI facility by IPDC Finance to purchase consumer products, has entered into an MoU with Navana Furniture, a prominent name in the furniture industry, to provide enhanced financial benefits to their customers.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, customers of IPDC EZ will now have the opportunity to purchase Navana Furniture products with a 0% EMI for up to 12 months, reads a press release.

This strategic collaboration aims to make high-quality furniture more accessible to a broader customer base by easing the financial burden through flexible payment options.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan Shariful Islam, Head of Sales & Partnership, IPDC EZ; Hasnaine Amin Niloy, Key Account Manager, IPDC EZ; Yamin Rikhu, Chief Operating Officer, Navana Furniture; Md. Ruhul Amin, Head of Dealer Operation, Navana Furniture; Md. Manik Dewan, Head of Corporate Sales, Navana Furniture; Abdul Hai Sajit, Head of Retail Sales, Navana Furniture and some other representatives.  

The 0% interest for up to 12 months on EMI will be applicable on a wide range of Navana Furniture products, providing customers with the flexibility to choose from an array of options that suit their preferences and requirements. 

IPDC EZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

2h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

6h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

11h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

53m | TBS Stories
Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

Left a lucrative job in Dubai, now a successful entrepreneur

38m | TBS Programs
Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

Call money rate hits 11-year high at 9.13%

1h | TBS Stories
Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

Asia feels the sting of India's onion export ban

2h | TBS World