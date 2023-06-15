IPDC EZ launches Eid campaign with discounts on electronics and home appliances

Corporates

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

IPDC EZ launches Eid campaign with discounts on electronics and home appliances

Press Release
15 June, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 05:19 pm
IPDC EZ launches Eid campaign with discounts on electronics and home appliances

IPDC EZ, a cardless EMI facility by IPDC Finance, has launched an exciting Eid-ul-Azha campaign with exclusive discounts on electronic products and home appliances. 

With the EZ loan limit in hand, customers can explore over 250 products of their choice by clicking on the dedicated campaign banner on the home page of the 'IPDC EZ' app, reads a press release. 

Up to 58% discount on all products are available during the campaign. In addition, as it is the season of Eid-ul-Adha, customers who purchase a TV during the campaign from EZ merchant partners with EZ loan, will have the opportunity to win refrigerator and other exciting prizes. 

Farzana Sharmeen, head of EZ, IPDC Finance said, "We understand the importance of quick access to funds, especially when it comes to making essential purchases. That's why we have combined our efficient loan process with exclusive discounts on a vast selection of electronics and home appliances to make the occasion of Eid more enjoyable for our customers." 

The campaign lasts till 28 June but EZ loan limit must be availed on or before 27 June. IPDC EZ offers EMI facility at 0% rate without requiring any card to purchase electronic products, home appliances, furniture and travel package. 

The EZ app is available on both Play Store and App Store. Upon downloading the app and going through the e-kyc by the app, customers can apply for a EZ limit. Within 1-3 working days, IPDC will provide a loan limit to the user.

IPDC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every two to three months, the members of Children’s Hope visit the students&#039; homes to monitor whether they are studying properly. Photos: Courtesy

Children's Hope: A holistic investment in education, not just handouts

5h | Panorama
Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

1d | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

Is there any good news for job-seekers?

26m | TBS Insight
How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

6h | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

22h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport