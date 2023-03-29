IPDC EZ App offers exclusive discount on Transcom Digital products

Corporates

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 05:01 pm

IPDC EZ App offers exclusive discount on Transcom Digital products

IPDC Finance's cardless EMI service 'IPDC EZ' is offering special benefits to customers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Customers can avail up to 30% discount on purchases of various electronic and home appliance products such as AC, refrigerator, washing machine, oven and mixer grinderfrom any Transcom Digital showroom through the 'IPDC EZ' app, reads a press release. 

The offer is applicable on purchase of specified products. This ongoing offer is valid from 26 March till last day of Ramadan subject to availability of stock.

It is to be noted that 'IPDC EZ' is the first cardless EMI facility app in the country which provides the facility to purchase products at 0% interest. There are no hidden charges in this app. 

IPDC Finance / Transcom Digital

