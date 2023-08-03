IPDC EZ app launched featuring 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option

IPDC has introduced the IPDC EZ app, featuring 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option.

This app covers a wide range of categories, from the latest electronics to cozy furniture, fashion and lifestyle, gadgets, gold and jewelry, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

IPDC EZ offers flexible EMI options ranging from three to twelve months, ensuring affordability for every customer.

Users will need a smartphone, a bank account and a minimum monthly income of Tk20,000 reflected in the bank account, the release added.

The app, available in PlayStore or AppStore, has zero-interest and zero annual charges. Users can apply for a credit limit, a.k.a EZ Limit.

With easy step-by-step instructions and smooth navigation, customers can effortlessly browse, select, and purchase products with just a few taps. The e-KYC feature is a remarkable addition, allowing onboarding with a simple selfie and NID scan.