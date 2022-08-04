IPDC donates Tk3 lakh to JEXCA Healthcare Complex

IPDC Finance has recently donated Tk3 Lakh to the JEXCA Healthcare Complex, a voluntary healthcare service that provides treatment to underprivileged patients.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited said, "At IPDC, we have always been dedicated to helping the underserved people of Bangladesh. So, it is a great honour to be given the opportunity to contribute to the JEXCA Healthcare Complex.

As healthcare is one of the most basic needs of everyone, we believe through this donation we would be able to help those who need it the most and be able to have a positive impact on their lives."

The JEXCA Healthcare Complex is run by the Jhenaidah Ex-Cadets Association (JEXCA) to provide treatment to underprivileged patients free of cost in Dhaka, reads a press release.

So far, over 50,000 underserved patients have received free medical consultancy and medication from the healthcare services outlet.