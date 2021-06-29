IPDC discloses its Q1 performance results in its “Q1’21 Investors Meet”

IPDC Finance Limited has conducted its "Q1'21 Investors Meet" to discuss the financial highlights, benchmarks, and key strategies ahead.

The session, which was conducted virtually on Tuesday, declared IPDC's record revenue despite the second wave of the pandemic.

The session was attended by investors, journalists, industry experts both from home and abroad, stakeholders, and a wider audience through Facebook live from the company's official page, said an IPDC press release.

The session was presented on IPDC's official Facebook page by its Managing Director and CEO, Mominul Islam.

According to the release, as of the first quarter of 2021, IPDC's customer deposit has increased by 9.2 times over the course of the last five years due to its innovative deposit campaigns.

The company's quarterly revenue has grown by 6.4 times compared to the first quarter of 2016 while its classified loan ratio of 0.95% remains the lowest in the sector amongst the publicly listed diversified NBFIs.

Despite the second wave of the pandemic, IPDC has outperformed its own performance compared to the same period last year. It has maintained a strong capital base with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.78, the release said.

After setting aside adequate provisioning due to difficult times ahead, the company has registered a solid net profit after tax of BDT 20.5 crore during the first quarter of 2021, which has grown by 3.4 times since Q1 2016.

The company has also ended Q1'21 with a strong liquidity cushion of BDT 138.7 crore– enough to meet its short-term liabilities, the release said.

Besides sharing the Q1'21 financial highlights, the session also covered the company's future strategy post-Covid-19 period.

During his presentation, Mominul Islam said, "The country continues to excel amid the second wave of the pandemic due to strong governance and leadership of the country. Like Bangladesh, IPDC continues to excel in its performance due to its good corporate governance, proactive planning, and taking responsibility of its customers, employees and the community."