IPDC brings back Bangla calligraphy competition ‘Bornoshilpi’ 

IPDC has relaunched 'Bornoshilpi 2022', a Bangla calligraphy competition inspired by the success of its first version.

This year the theme is focused on the scenic beauty of Bangladesh. Like last year, after the successful completion of the registration process, a task will be assigned to each participant, and it must be completed and submitted within 10 March, read a press release.

This year, alongside paper, digital device has also been added as medium for calligraphy. Each participant will be randomly provided a phrase from a poem or song focusing on the beauty of Bangladesh. Participants will have to write that phrase in the form of calligraphy either digitally or on paper.

Bornoshilpi last year saw over 1,000 submissions from around the country. Fifty best submissions as judged by the jury board were displayed in front of the head-office of IPDC and the best calligraphers were awarded as well.

The highly appreciated campaign of 2021 has led to arrangement of this year's Bornoshilpi in which the calligraphers will draw letters to reflect the scenic beauty of Bangladesh.

Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC says, "We have always been very passionate towards our heritage, language and culture and Bornoshilpi is a testament to that passion. This year, Bornoshilpi is back to acknowledge the beauty of Bangladesh with the aesthetics of calligraphy. Words from songs and poems dedicated to the exquisite beauty of Bangladesh will be written with the magic of calligraphy by the budding artists. We believe 'Bornoshilpi' will also provide a platform to the new artists to showcase their talent and skills."

Registration and submission can be done from the website of Bornoshilpi: https://bornoshilpi.ipdcbd.com/.

The last date to send calligraphy is 10 March 2022.