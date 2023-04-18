IPDC arranges Eid special mehedi festival for customers

IPDC Finance organized a day-long "Mehedi Utshab" (henna festival) at its head office for its valued customers under the initiative of "IPDC Preeti" in celebration of the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The office premises of IPDC were adorned with festive decorations, and enthusiastic customers were present in large numbers, reads a press release.

"IPDC Preeti" is a special platform for female customers with retail services of IPDC, through which they can access preferential services.

The event has been organised to express appreciation towards the customers and provide them with a memorable experience during the festive season of Eid-ul-Fitr.