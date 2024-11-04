IPDC and BRAC health care team up for SME JOYEE health services

In an inspiring initiative to bolster the health and well-being of women entrepreneurs, IPDC Finance PLC has forged a strategic alliance with BRAC Healthcare Limited (BHL).

This partnership will provide prioritised health check-up services, offering exclusive benefits for SME JOYEE clients and their families. The aim is to empower women entrepreneurs by ensuring they have access to quality healthcare, enhancing their ability to thrive personally and professionally.

Key representatives from both organisations attended the MoU signing event. Md Rokonuzzaman, Head of Business Development and Partnership, and A.K.M. Moinuddin Shah, Deputy Manager of Market Outreach and Communications, represented BRAC Healthcare Limited (BHL), among others.Under this collaboration, IPDC's SME JOYEE clients and their family members can avail themselves of BRAC Healthcare's top-tier medical facilities and services at preferential rates. The healthcare package includes priority healthcare services and substantial discounts designed to make reliable health support accessible and affordable for these entrepreneurs and their families. By offering these benefits, IPDC Finance PLC and BRAC Healthcare Limited underscore their unwavering commitment to champion the well-being of women entrepreneurs across Bangladesh, ensuring they feel reassured and cared for.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance PLC Said, "IPDC Finance PLC has always strived to go beyond traditional financial services and address the holistic needs of our SME JOYEE clients and their families. Through this partnership with BRAC Healthcare Limited, we are committed to ensuring that our valued women entrepreneurs have access to essential healthcare services, strengthening their resilience and supporting their journey towards financial independence."

The collaboration further highlights the significance of accessible healthcare in empowering women entrepreneurs, who are often the backbone of family and community. By providing exclusive benefits through BRAC Healthcare Limited's renowned expertise and facilities, IPDC's SME JOYEE clients can rely on quality medical support tailored to their needs, setting new standards for integrating health and financial support services.

BRAC Healthcare Limited is equally enthusiastic about this partnership. Dr. Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, Head of Health Enterprise, Brac Healthcare Limited, expressed, "Brac Healthcare is delighted to partner with IPDC Joyee to enhance healthcare access for women entrepreneurs. This initiative, featuring a special health checkup package and the Joyee Health Card, underscores our commitment to empowering women with affordable, quality healthcare and recognising their role as key drivers of economic growth. These tailored health checkup packages are designed to support the well-being of women entrepreneurs as they pursue their professional journeys."

Clients can learn more about accessing these services by contacting IPDC Finance PLC or BRAC Healthcare Limited.