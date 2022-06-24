IPDC Amader Gaan Season 4 Gets Enthralled to the Tune of Bibagi Limon

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 01:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance is launching the 4th Season of IPDC Amader Gaan, with "Padmar Dheu Re", a well-known song by Kazi Nazrul Islam in the voice of emerging singer Jakir Hossain, popularly known as Bibagi Limon among netizens. 

A person with a deep interest for inner meaning of legendary songs, Jakir Hossain aka Bibagi Limon did not want to get confined within the regular pattern of life, reads a press release.

The passion to understand and perceive life on a deep level takes Limon to the core of music and hence, he became extremely purposeful about music.

Therefore, Limon does not want to stay confined to just singing but wants to capture the essence of the lyrics as well. 

That melodious, emotional, and ever-smiling Limon responded to the call of IPDC Amader Gaan to cover one of his favorite songs "Padnar Dhew Re". The song will be released from IPDC Amader Gaan's YouTube channel on 24 July. Fans of both Amader Gaan and Bibagi Limon must be waiting eagerly to listen to the first song of the new season, reads the release. 
 

