IPDC Amader Gaan releases Eid special track

Popular folk music platform 'IPDC Amader Gaan' has released their Eid special track recently from their youtube channel. 

Palli Kabi Jasimuddin's famous song 'O Babu Selam Bare Bar' was performed by Ankon and Kamruzzaman Rabbi, and the music is rearranged by Partha Barua. 

Immediately after the release of the song, it has been appreciated by the viewers from home and abroad. 

The viewers have appreciated IPDC Amader Gaan's effort to popularise local folk music to the new generation. 

IPDC Amader Gaan is a youtube based folk music platform of IPDC Finance Limited with more than 674,000 subscribers. The platform has been awarded by Bangladesh Copyright Office for its contribution to the development of Bangladeshi folk music.
 

IPDC Amader Gaan

