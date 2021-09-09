IPDC Amader Gaan celebrates children’s long-awaited return to school

Corporates

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

IPDC Amader Gaan celebrates children’s long-awaited return to school

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 04:21 pm
IPDC Amader Gaan celebrates children’s long-awaited return to school

IPDC Amader Gaan has released a song to celebrate the excitement of students returning to school following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. 

After a hiatus of nearly 18 months, the air is filled with the thrill and anticipation of schoolchildren finally returning to the school grounds they have longed for.

Written by the beloved late poet Ramesh Shil, "School Khuilache" was performed by the celebrated folk band Joler Gaan on IPDC Amader Gaan, reads a press release. 

It was a timely, heartfelt gift for the students who have been missing out on their school life and desperately awaiting their reunion with classmates and teachers.

IPDC Amader Gaan, a contemporary take on popular Bangladeshi folk music, began its journey last year.

The platform combines myriad musical influences and offers recorded performances by promising artists and bands. Partha Barua directs the platform to promote Bangladeshi folk music globally. Music enthusiasts can stay updated with the latest information and upcoming tracks from IPDC Amader Gaan's official Facebook and YouTube pages.

IPDC Amader Gaan / Joler Gaan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates