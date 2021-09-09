IPDC Amader Gaan celebrates children’s long-awaited return to school

IPDC Amader Gaan has released a song to celebrate the excitement of students returning to school following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

After a hiatus of nearly 18 months, the air is filled with the thrill and anticipation of schoolchildren finally returning to the school grounds they have longed for.

Written by the beloved late poet Ramesh Shil, "School Khuilache" was performed by the celebrated folk band Joler Gaan on IPDC Amader Gaan, reads a press release.

It was a timely, heartfelt gift for the students who have been missing out on their school life and desperately awaiting their reunion with classmates and teachers.

IPDC Amader Gaan, a contemporary take on popular Bangladeshi folk music, began its journey last year.

The platform combines myriad musical influences and offers recorded performances by promising artists and bands. Partha Barua directs the platform to promote Bangladeshi folk music globally. Music enthusiasts can stay updated with the latest information and upcoming tracks from IPDC Amader Gaan's official Facebook and YouTube pages.