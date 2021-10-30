IPDC along with BANCAT, Poriborton Kori organises breast cancer awareness campaign

Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT), Poriborton Kori in collaboration with IPDC Finance have organised a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign.

The closing ceremony of the event was held at the Chef's Table Courtside in the capital on Saturday, said an IPDC press release.

Alongside the organisers, brands like Amishee, Brac Bank Tara, Carnival Care, Fogg, Foodpanda, EBL Women Banking, Gorur Ghash, Healthy Bengal, Madchef, Morshed Mishu's Illustration, MTB, OSSUM, and Twelve also came through and supported the month-long campaign to raise breast cancer awareness, the release said.

The month-long wellness carnival featured a fund-raising futsal tournament, wellness sessions, well-being product and services execution, and a musical concert.a