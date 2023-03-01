IPCC to launch final report on 20 March

IPCC will be launching its final report for several years on Monday 20 March at 3pm.

With this report, the IPCC closes what is referred to as the Sixth Assessment Cycle (AR6), and the UN climate science body is unlikely to issue new reports until sometime in the late 2020's, reads a press release.

These reports are the scientific roadmap for how the leaders tackle the climate crisis in this all important decade.

The Synthesis Report sums up the evidence base and key scientific findings from the three special reports (the iconic 1.5 report in 2018, and two reports in 2019 one focusing on land, the other on ocean and cryosphere) and the three Working Group reports from 2021 and 2022 (WG1: physical science, WG2: impacts and adaptation, WG3: mitigation).

The negotiations for the Synthesis Report begin on Monday (13 March), and take place in Interlaken, marking the first time an IPCC report has been negotiated in person since the pandemic began.