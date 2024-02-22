Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) pays homage to language martyrs

22 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2024, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and its subsidiaries paid homage to the language martyrs by placing a wreath at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar.

It was followed by a milad and doa mahfil for the departed soul of the martyrs at the head office of the corporation, reads a press release. 

Md. Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, the chief executive officers of the three subsidiaries along with General Managers and other employees of ICB were present at the programme. 

