Introducing the Bloom Fellowship: Bridging the gender gap in Bangladesh's startup ecosystem

The Bangladesh Women Investors Network (BWIN) is proud to announce the launch of the groundbreaking Bloom Fellowship, a transformative initiative designed to bridge the gender gap within the country's startup sector. With an unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity, the fellowship aims to address the stark underrepresentation of women in leadership roles and tech-related positions in the startup ecosystem.

Bangladesh's startup landscape has shown immense promise, yet a significant gender disparity persists, with less than 3.4% of capital flowing into startups led by women CEOs and a mere 36% of the startup workforce comprising women. The Bloom Fellowship emerges as a pioneering effort to reshape this narrative and provide young women with the tools, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive in the dynamic world of startups, reads a press release.

What is the Bloom Fellowship?

The Bloom Fellowship, a semester-long "talent accelerator," serves as a pivotal platform to empower Bangladeshi women between the ages of 20 and 24. Through carefully curated mentorship, training, and internships, the fellowship aims to equip participants with the essential competencies required to excel in startup environments. Bloom Fellows will be matched with both local and international mentors, granting them access to invaluable insights and guidance from seasoned professionals within the industry.

The program encompasses an immersive crash course that delves into the intricate dynamics of startups and tech roles, preparing participants for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Additionally, fellows will embark on curated internships facilitated by industry partners, offering a stepping stone toward long-term positions and careers in the startup sector.

Furthermore, the Bloom Fellowship endeavors to foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie among its members. Upon joining the Bloom community, fellows become part of a global family that is dedicated to nurturing their continuous growth and development. This support network will play a pivotal role as these women evolve into managers, executives, investors, board members, founders, and leaders who defy conventions and redefine norms.

Join the Movement

The Bloom Fellowship has already garnered the support of three dozen companies and investors, as well as a national network of universities and student clubs. Additionally, an international network of mentors hailing from leading tech and startup companies is poised to provide guidance and inspiration to the first cohort of fellows.

Interested candidates, universities, employers, and mentors are invited to join this revolutionary movement by signing up at https://lnkd.in/gtEQc-Da.

Further details about the program will be unveiled in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, interested participants can learn more about the fellowship by visiting bwin.org/bloom-fellowship.

The Bloom Fellowship is more than an initiative; it's a catalyst for change within Bangladesh's startup ecosystem. As BWIN prepares to launch this transformative journey, they look forward to ushering in a new era of equity, empowerment, and excellence.