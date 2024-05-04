Intra MUN held at Rajuk Uttara Model College

From 26th May to 27th May, Rajuk Uttara Model College witnessed an Intra Model United Nations in their school premises. Students of different graders, starting from 6th grade to 12th grade, participated inside the Intra MUN competition, converting their classrooms into miniature global platforms, tackling the urgent issues that dominate the news.

Divided into eight committees, these young delegates delved into a number of the world's most pressing issues. From the plight of the Palestinians to the Rohingya crisis, their voices resonated with the urgency of finding solutions, reads a press release.

Model UN simulations engages hundreds of students every year, assisting them to research more about the ideas of the UN and the way it features. International Relations open up a wide range of career possibilities in fields which include International Business, Journalism, and Foreign Affairs.

The general knowledge of students would increase by participating in such an event, which would provide them an edge in competitive exams.