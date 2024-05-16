Int'l trade summit showcases local building material’s potential

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
ustries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attends the inaugural function of the ‘International Trade Summit 2024’ held at a city hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

A two-day international trade summit on steel, cement and power products ended in Dhaka on Wednesday to showcase the prospects of the local building material industry and the latest technology in the sector. 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'International Trade Summit 2024' held at a city hotel on Tuesday. 

Bangladesh and India jointly organised the event, supported by Indian event management company BIGMINT and local firm Ahmed Enterprise, according to a release. 

In different sessions of the summit, local and foreign experts spoke on the potential, quality, sustainable technology and modern marketing policies for steel, cement and power products. 

Moreover, industry experts presented several keynote papers at the event. 

Representatives of about 25 countries, including America, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Vietnam, Australia, India, Austria, Taiwan, China, Japan and Bangladesh participated in the summit. 

Speaking at the inaugural function, the industries minister assured all kinds of cooperation from his ministry to develop the industry. 

Chairman of the local steel maker PHP Group Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman, Norwegian Ambassador to Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen also joined the summit. 

Addressing the inaugural function, the PHP Group chairman said, "Steel is the foundation of modern civilization. The summit will play a positive role in the quality, value creation and market expansion of the steel industry as steel consumption per person in our country is 100 kg."

He called upon the new generation to create a livable, safe, happy and prosperous world.

 

