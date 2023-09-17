Int’l seminar on ‘Study and job opportunity in Japan’ held at IU

A day-long international seminar on 'Study and job opportunity in Japan' was held at the Islamic University in Kushtia on Sunday.

The Institute of Islamic Education and Research (IIER) of the University arranged the seminar at Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman auditorium on the campus, reads a press release.

Speakers at the seminar discussed on 'Sustainable society created by the youth of the world' and 'Higher education and job opportunity in Japan'.

IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam addressed the seminar as chief guest while Professor Dr Mamunur Rahman, director of the IIER presided over the programme. Pro-vice Chancellor Professor Dr M Mahbubur Rahman and Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya were present as special guests at the seminar.



Professor Yoshio Maeda, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences, Tokai University, Japan delivered the speech as a keynote speaker on 'Sustainable society created by the youth of the world' and Kawamoto Yasuhiro, CEO of Every Japan delivered a speech on 'Higher education and job opportunity in Japan' respectively.

The speakers masterfully uphold the job opportunities and higher study in Japan from various perspectives. Around three hundred teachers, students, and researchers attended the seminar.