Int’l fair in Dhaka to revive country’s tourism

TBS Report
01 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 10:00 pm

The international tourism fair will take place from 10-12 March at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka

Photo: Fazlay Rabby/The Great Sangu Expedition
Photo: Fazlay Rabby/The Great Sangu Expedition

Following the gradual development of the country's Covid-19 situation, The Bangladesh Monitor will hold the 17th edition of Dhaka Travel Mart (DTM) – a travel and tourism expo – in the capital on 10 March 2022 aiming to revive and mobilise the country's tourism industry.

The international tourism fair will take place from 10-12 March at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, reads a press release.

The Bangladesh Monitor, a fortnightly journal dealing mainly with aviation, tourism, hotel, restaurant, cargo and shipping, lifestyle, organised the first international Dhaka Travel Mart in 2002. Ever since, the tourism publication has been holding the fair every year, except in 2020 due to the epidemic.

"Tourism worldwide has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Like other countries, Bangladesh, too, must take steps immediately to rebound from the crisis. At present, there are more opportunities for regional cooperation in the new normal era, and to benefit from these new potentials, all concerned must make concerted efforts at this moment," said Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor.

He hoped that various local and international tourism organisations participating in the fair would increase cooperation among each other to bolster the regional tourism industry through discussions.

