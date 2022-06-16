Intex South Asia international textile sourcing show starts

Intex South Asia, a three-day-long international textile sourcing show, started at the International Convention City, Dhaka on Thursday (16 June).

Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi inaugurated the fair, which will continue till 18 June.

Organizer of this fair is Worldex Indian Exhibition and Promotion Pvt Ltd.

More than 120 companies from Bangladesh, India, Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, UAE, Italy, USA, and several other countries are showcasing the latest offers for Bangladesh's textile and garment industry at the fair.

"Intex South Asia aims to increase interest in connecting with suppliers by engaging buyers in private business meetings," Arti Bhagat, director of Worldex Indian Exhibition and Promotion Pvt Ltd said.

The fair will open new doors to help meet Bangladesh's growing needs for innovative and on-demand apparel fiber and yarn, accessory software and ERP solutions for the apparel industry.

Among others, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan spoke during the inauguration event.