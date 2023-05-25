Interoperable digital transaction platform will bring synergy to financial systems: Speakers

Corporates

Press Release
25 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Interoperable digital transaction platform will bring synergy to financial systems: Speakers

Press Release
25 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 08:36 pm
Interoperable digital transaction platform will bring synergy to financial systems: Speakers

Speakers at a conference opined that cash transactions at branches of banks have gone down by almost half between 2019 and 2022. 

This is spearheaded by the central bank's initiatives such as Bangla QR, facilitate cashless payments for small traders, while Binimoy, an interoperable digital transaction platform, will bring synergy to financial systems.

The most significant gain to be had from the introduction of "e-Taka" is that it will allow the government to track its fiscal disbursement for development and other functional services, said adding, public officials who take advantage of stealing and accumulate physical money because it takes time for the government to identify them, but it is impossible to steal the public e-money. 

With the advent of multiple emerging technologies, we are on the verge of information-driven Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). This revolution exposes new challenges as well as exciting opportunities. Only the countries with expertise in these emerging technologies can successfully meet the challenges and exploit the opportunities. 

The webinar on "Transforming Paper Currency to Digital: Taking from and Making of Central Bank Digital Currency" was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Thursday (25 May). 

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of Bangladesh Bank was present as the chief guest while Md Humayun Kabir, council member & former president of ICAB moderated the session. 

ICAB President Md Moniruzzaman delivered the welcome speech and Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed, former president of ICAB and shairman of Emerging Credit Rating Ltd presented the keynote paper.

Distinguished panel speakers were Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman, the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID); Maliha M Quadir, Founding Managing Director, Shohoj Limited; Khondoker Shakhawat Ali, Visiting Fellow, BRAC Institute of Governance & Development (BIGD); and Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Consultant, Enterprise Data Integration & Ex- Director, Data Warehouse Medicare, Australia.

ICAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

27m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

11h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

4h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

3h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

27m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss