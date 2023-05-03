Internet Society Foundation announces skills development grants to support digital transformation in Bangladesh

The Internet Society Foundation has announced a new round of its grant programme to promote economic growth and increase educational opportunities by provisioning individuals and communities to use the Internet in a more efficient way.

The Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) programme is now open to eligible organisations in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Grants of up to $250,000 will be awarded to organisations for projects lasting up to two years.

The programme is now open for applications, starting 1 May 2023, with completed applications due by 31 May 2023. Provisional award notifications will take place in August 2023.

According to the Digital 2023: Global Digital Insights in Bangladesh, 38.9% of individuals are using the Internet. The Internet Society Foundation is seeking projects in Bangladesh that aim to capitalise on this expanding access by securing educational opportunities and/or supporting economic inclusion for underserved and unserved communities.

This includes: leveraging the Internet to increase access to high-quality primary and secondary education and improve learning outcomes; improving virtual teaching and distance learning methodologies and skills; building financial opportunities; increasing economic independence; and creating sustainable income sources.

"The Internet has the power to transform lives, but access alone is not enough," said Sarah Armstrong, executive director of the Internet Society Foundation.

"We must ensure that everyone has the skills they need to make the most of the opportunities that the internet provides. Our goal is to empower individuals and communities with the necessary knowledge and skills to leverage digital technologies and tools, and to participate actively in the digital economy."

"This new round of SCILLS programme grants will support organisations that connect underserved communities with the critical digital skills needed to unlock economic growth and educational opportunities," she added.

Applications must be submitted through Fluxx, the online grant management system. If a project and organisation meet the eligibility requirements, they will be invited to submit a full application. More information can be found at: https://www.isocfoundation.org/grant-programme/scills-grant-programme.