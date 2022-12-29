International Standard University publishes Business and Development Studies journal

The Business Administration Department of International Standard University (ISU) organised a launching ceremony of the first issue of its journal titled "ISU Journal of Business and Development Studies" on Tuesday at the institution's Mohakhali campus.

ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan graced the event as the chief guest.

The Vice-Chancellor, also the chief editor of the Journal said, "Prestige and image of a university depend much on the publication of quality journals".

He noted that ISU has been working on research with utmost importance and also added that teachers should read and write more to improve their skills, identify research problems and create something new by highlighting those through research, which will consequently contribute to helping develop and change the society significantly.

The speakers at the event said this journal will be helpful for both teachers and students.

Those who are at home or abroad can have access to this journal online. The ISU journal will continue to be published in the future with everyone's collaboration and contribution.

Treasurer (In-charge) HTM Quader Newaz was present as a special guest along with ISU Registrar Md Lutfor Rahman, the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chairperson of the English Department, K Ahmed Alam. The chairperson of the Business Administration Department Dr Oli Ahad Thakur also attended and addressed the meeting.

Md Shahrear Talukder, assistant professor of the Department of English, hosted the ceremony and Md Mahbubur Rahman, assistant professor and Director of the Center for Research Development and Publications (CRDP) presided over the ceremony.

Among those present were, Associate Professor Mohammad Ali, Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury; Chairperson of the Computer Science and Engineering Department, and Engineer Abdul Based Miah; Chairperson of the Textile Engineering Department. Teachers, authors, administrative officers and concerned persons of the journal also attended the program.