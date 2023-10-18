International Standard University organises grand finale of ISU World Cup Genius

The "ISU World Cup Genius" quiz competition's grand finale and award ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the Mohakhali campus of the International Standard University (ISU). Adamjee Cantonment College emerged as the champion, defeating Dhaka Commerce College in this final.

Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Dr. Abdul Awal Khan, the Vice-Chancellor of ISU, and Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO, 10 Minute School handed over the prizes among the winners of the quiz competition.

Milestone College secured the third position defeating Notre Dame College in the final round. Hamim Adnan, a participant from the Notre Dame College became the tournament's top genius by scoring 98 runs. The prizes were distributed among the winners, with the champion team receiving BDT 50,000/-, the runner-up team receiving BDT 30,000/-, 1st runner-up team receiving BDT 15,000/- and the tournament's top genius earning BDT 10,000/- along with a crest and a certificate.

International Standard University organized this three-days competition for students of the eleventh and twelfth grades on the occasion of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The competition was designed, directed and presented by Mr. Raisul Haque Choudhury, the Head of Public Relations at the International Standard University. ISU World Cup Genius was partnered with Jamuna Bank Limited, Shahjalal Islamic Bank Limited, Standard Insurance Ltd, Japan's Number One Water Purifier Torayvino, and Fiona Bangladesh.

The media partners included Somoy Television, Samakal, Digital Media Forum (DMF), and Excellence Bangladesh. The university's Treasurer-in-charge, H.T.M. Quader Newaz, and Registrar Md. Faizullah Kawshik were also present at the event, along with various department's chairpersons, teachers, students, and administrative staff.