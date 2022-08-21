International Standard University observes National Mourning Day  

International Standard University observes National Mourning Day  

International Standard University (ISU) has observed National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday with due respect at its Mohakhali campus.

Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, vice chancellor of the university, presided over the program while Chairman of ISU Board of trustees Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

Treasurer (In-charge) HTM Quader Newaz, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean K Ahmed Alam, Registrar Md Lutfor Rahman, heads of all departments, teachers, students and administrative officers, and staff of ISU were present in the program.

After the discussion programme, they all took part in Doa and Monajaat for the souls of the martyrs who were killed on 15 August 1975.

