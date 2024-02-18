International Non-Government Organization (INGO) Bangladesh Toastmasters Club inaugurated

18 February, 2024, 02:15 pm
International Non-Government Organization (INGO) Bangladesh Toastmasters Club inaugurated

18 February, 2024, 02:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Government of Bangladesh emphasized creating and enhancing skilled manpower in its Vision 2041. Aligning and highlighting this aspiration, the International Non-Government Organization (INGO) Bangladesh Toastmasters Club with 20 members successfully started its journey to develop public speaking and leadership skills for the development workers who work in International non-governmental Organizations in Bangladesh. 

Last Thursday, the auspicious opening ceremony of the club was held in a hotel in Dhaka. Over 60 guests added value to this ceremony with their vibrant participation and thoughts came from several International NGOs in Bangladesh including national and international Country Directors and high-level officials from Toastmasters International, reads a press release. 

All those present at the event talked about the importance of leadership and public speaking confidently and fluently to increase professional skills with the promotion and expansion of the club. Many of the guests expressed their desire to join the club to scale up their confidence level and leadership qualities in front of the public to become more skilled manpower for the country. 

Toastmasters International is a century-old non-profit organization working to develop public speaking and leadership skills in 148 countries around the world.

