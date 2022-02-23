International Mother Language Day observed at Southeast University

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:25 pm

International Mother Language Day observed at Southeast University

Southeast University observed International Mother Language Day on 23 February, 2022 in memory of language martyrs. 

To observe the day, SEU organised an online discussion meeting and cultural programme, read a press release.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of Southeast University presided over the programme while Selina Hossain, prominent novelist and president of Bangla Academy was present as the chief guest. 

Prof Dr M A Hakim, dean at School of Arts and Social Science and convener of the occasion delivered the welcome speech. 

Prof Dr ANM Mesquat Uddin, adviser at Board of Trustees also spoke as special guest. 

Among others, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar, deans, chairmen, directors, faculty members, officials and students were present in the online event. 

International Mother Language Day 2022 / Southeast university

