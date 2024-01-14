International Leasing gets new MD

14 January, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:04 pm

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited has appointed Kazi Alamgir as its managing director (MD).  

After obtaining his master's degree in Soil, Water & Environment and Banking & Insurance from the University of Dhaka, Alamgir started his banking career as a senior officer at Agrani Bank PLC.

He joined this organisation as managing director on 11 January 2024. 

In a banking career spanning over 37 years, he worked in various capacities in many local and national banks, including, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Karmasangsthan Bank, Agrani Bank PLC and lastly he worked as managing director and CEO at Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL). 

 

