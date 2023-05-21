International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh starts its journey at Baipail, Dhaka

21 May, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:02 pm

International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh starts its journey at Baipail, Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh has started its journey in Baipail, Dhaka with the great goal of building skilled manpower in the country by imparting correct Islamic knowledge, science practice, higher research and also science and technology based vocational education, said a press release.

The university is directed by a group of internationally renowned Islamic scholars and academics led by Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, former President of FBCCI & chairman of Standard Bank Ltd.

Established on its own land, the university will have residential halls for students and accommodation for teachers and staffs. This university will contribute to building a prosperous Bangladesh by playing an active role as a development partner of the government by giving priority to Islamic Shariah and science & technology based education, reads the release.

International Islamic University of Science and Technology Bangladesh, approved by the Bangladesh Government and UGC, is planning to start its academic activities from "July-December 2023 session".

Initially, the university got approval the departments of Al Quran & Islamic Studies, Al Hadith & Islamic Studies, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Textile Engineering, BBA and English. The honorable Chairman of the Trusty Board of the university Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the prime minister, Ministry of Education and UGC for giving approval to the University.

Islamic University / Dhaka

