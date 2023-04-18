International Day of Human Space Flight celebrated in Dhaka

The documentary film Yuri Gagarin, World's First Space Man (1961) was screened on the initiative of Russian House at the event, reads a press release.

The International Day of Human Space Flight was celebrated through a seminar at the Dhanmondi campus of the State University of Bangladesh (SUB) in collaboration with the Russian House in Dhaka and the Bangladesh Astronomical Association (BAA).

Maxim Dobrokhotov elaborated his discussion on Yuri Gagarin's childhood, professional life and his historic space flight, as well as the history of the Russian space program and its impact on global progress in this field, said a press release on Monday.

BAA President Zikrul Ahsan said on the occasion that Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was launched in 2018. The process of satellite Bangabandhu-2 started through a memorandum of understanding with the Russian satellite launch service company Glavkosmos, so he expressed hope for Bangladesh's space journey in 2025 with the active cooperation of Russia and expected the active role of the Russian House in this regard.

At the end of the seminar, the documentary film Yuri Gagarin, World's First Space Man (1961) was screened on the initiative of Russian House in Dhaka.

Deans, heads of departments, teachers, and students of various faculties of the State University of Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.